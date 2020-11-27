Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata head coach Maradona – arguably football's greatest ever player – died of natural causes at the age of 60 on Thursday (AEDT).

Mourners and police clashed at the wake of Maradona as large crowds took to the streets of the Argentina capital to bid farewell to the football legend on Friday (AEDT).

Maradona's coffin was draped in the Argentina flag at Casa Rosada – the presidential mansion where his body lay in state amid three days of national mourning – before being transported to a cemetery.

Away from the chaotic scenes, a private ceremony was held for Maradona's burial at the Jardines de Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of the city, which is reportedly where his parents were laid to rest.

Maradona was discharged from hospital a fortnight ago after brain surgery, having undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma after being admitted to hospital because of concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

The captain and inspiration behind Argentina's FIFA World Cup success in 1986 before going on to coach his country at the 2010 showpiece, Maradona had been taken into hospital again just days after turning 60.

He appeared in a fragile state when he briefly made an appearance as his Gimnasia side played a match on the evening of his birthday last month.

Maradona won 91 caps for Argentina between 1977 and 1994, scoring 34 goals at international level.

He started his career with Argentinos Juniors before joining Boca Juniors and went on to play for Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys before returning to Boca in 1995.

Maradona had the best years of his club career in Italy, playing a massive part in Napoli winning the Serie A title in the 1986-1987 and 1989-1990 seasons.

Playmaker Maradona also lifted the UEFA Cup with Napoli in 1989 and he won three trophies during his time at Barcelona, including the Copa del Rey in 1983.

Maradona also had stints in charge of Textil Mandiyu, Racing Club, Al-Wasl, Fujairah and Dorados de Sinaloa in Mexico before being appointed by Gimnasia last year.