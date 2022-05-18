Mansfield beats Northampton to reach play-off final May 19, 2022 00:32 2:47 min Mansfield Town sealed its place in the League Two play-off final by beating Northampton Town 3-1 on aggregate. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Mansfield Town Football Northampton Town -Latest Videos 4:15 min Red Bulls snatch point from Fire in thriller 2:50 min Copa Libertadores: Colon v Olimpia 2:58 min Copa Lib: Tachira v Independiente Petrolero 3:38 min Cuello screamer lights up Athletico win 3:00 min Palmeiras edges Emelec to continue perfect run 2:47 min Mansfield headed to Wembley for play-off final 5:00 min Flamengo cruises into the knockout rounds 4:47 min 10-man Corinthians holds Boca in fiery Copa clash 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Bragantino v Estudiantes 2:56 min Copa Libertadores: Caracas v The Strongest