Magisterial - Episode 21 January 7, 2020 06:28 23:08 min Is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool the best team in the history of the Premier League? Legendary Manchester United 'keeper Gary Bailey joins the Magisterial team to discuss that and plenty more. Interviews Liverpool Football Premier League Jurgen Klopp