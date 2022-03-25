The 51-year-old former Barcelona player and coach returned for his second stint in charge of Spain's senior side in November 2019.

Five months earlier, he had stepped down for "family reasons" that were later confirmed to relate to his young daughter suffering with cancer. She died in August 2019.

When Luis Enrique made his return to the Spain set-up, he only signed a three-year contract that would keep him in charge until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since then, he has led Spain to Qatar 2022 and presided over La Roja's run to the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2020, impressing neutrals throughout the tournament.

However, despite what has been a largely positive spell at the helm, there remains a degree of doubt over Luis Enrique's future, about which he was refreshingly honest.

Asked why he had not yet signed a new contract beyond the FIFA World Cup, Luis Enrique, who has recently been linked with Manchester United, said: "I'm in heaven.

"Not renewing, I've done it for you [the media]. As I'm not going to have a contract [after the FIFA World Cup], if things go wrong in the [FIFA] World Cup, you won't have to ask me to be fired any more."

But his amusingly frank response was qualified by an insistence that there is no issue between himself and either Luis Rubiales or Jose Molina, respectively the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president and sporting director.

"I feel super supported by both the president and Molina," Luis Enrique continued. "They signed me not once but twice.

"In the circumstances in which I came back, I will never forget it. I am going to fulfil my commitment, which is until after the [FIFA] World Cup."

Spain's preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup continue with a friendly against Albania on Sunday (AEDT) at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, near Barcelona.

It will be Spain's first match in Catalonia for 18 years, having played most recently in the region in February 2004 for a friendly with Peru at Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

La Roja and Catalonia have had a rocky relationship over the years, but Luis Enrique is excited for such a momentous occasion.

He said: "It's going to be a party. I hope we're at that level. Eighteen years is a long time... We already know the circumstances surrounding this type of occasion, but we face it with great enthusiasm.

"I took it for granted that [the stadium] was going to be full. The last time I played [for a Spain team] in Barcelona, it was the final of the [1992] Olympics and it was full.

"It was one of the best matches of my life for the gold medal. I have no doubts, I hope we can do it, turn it into a party."