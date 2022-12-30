Faes scored two first-half own goals as the Reds came from behind to snare a 2-1 victory at Anfield.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall capitalised on poor defending to give the visiting Foxes an early lead before Jurgen Klopp's side benefitted from Faes' misfortune - just the fourth player in Premier League history to score two own-goals in a game.

Liverpool was not at its fluent best but moved just two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a win from its final match of 2022, with new signing Cody Gakpo watching on in the stands.

Dewsbury-Hall caught the Reds napping in the fourth minute, bursting through the middle unchallenged into a huge hole at the heart of the back four appeared and beating Alisson with a composed left-foot finish.

Leicester continued to look dangerous after Jamie Vardy replaced the injured Patson Daka but Faes gifted Liverpool an equaliser when he attempted to deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, only to slice the ball over Danny Ward and into the net.

Matters went from bad to worse for Belgian defender Faes on the stroke of half-time as he calamitously knocked the ball into his own net after Darwin Nunez's effort hit the post and rebounded into his path.

2 - Wout Faes is the fourth player with two own goals in a single Premier League game, after Jamie Carragher (1999, Liverpool vs Man Utd), Michael Proctor (2003, Sunderland vs Charlton) and Jonathan Walters (2013, Stoke vs Chelsea). Accomplice. pic.twitter.com/KXuyFExLtP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2022

Jordan Henderson fired just wide early in the second half and Mohamed Salah struck off target after he was brilliantly set up by the dangerous Nunez.

Harvey Barnes almost equalised at the culmination of a fine run before an unmarked Dewsbury-Hall made a mess of a header in an increasingly open contest.

Nunez and Salah squandered further chances to extend Liverpool’s lead yet it mattered not as Faes proved to be Liverpool's unlikely match-winner.