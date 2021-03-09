Joachim Low will step down as Germany head coach after Euro 2020, ending a 15-year stint in the role with the national team that included a World Cup triumph.

In a statement, Loew said he was "full of pride and enormous gratitude" after nearly 15 years as national coach and that he was "motivated" for his swansong at the rearranged European championships from June 11-July 11.

Fritz Keller, the president of the German football association (DFB), said Loew's decision "gives us the necessary time to name his successor calmly".

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday ruled himself out of the running to replace Loew.

"Am I available for the job after the summer? No," Klopp said at a press conference in Liverpool.

"Someone else will do the job and with the number of good German managers I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.

"I have three years left at Liverpool. You sign a contract and you stick to it."

Loew has vowed to go out on a high at the European championships but Germany face a tough task in the same group as world champions France and holders Portugal.

"I still feel the will, great energy and ambition," Loew insisted.

"I will do my best to make our fans happy and be successful at this tournament."