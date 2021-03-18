Lingard's most recent international appearance came in June 2019, as he was part of Gareth Southgate's squad that featured in the inaugural Nations League Finals, eventually finishing third in the tournament.

The 28-year-old was also a regular as England reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, yet a lack of playing time at Manchester United saw him slip down the pecking order with the Three Lions.

Buzzin to be recalled back into the @England squad after 2 years 😆 Its been a long journey very mentally challenging but full of hard work and belief 💪🏾 Thank you to everyone who believed in me, this is just the start ⚡️#workmode #JL11NGZ @WestHam pic.twitter.com/cFeZtiiW0X — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 18, 2021

However, a loan spell away from Old Trafford has helped the United academy product kick-start his career. Now he has the chance to force his way back into Southgate's plans ahead of the delayed Euro 2020, receiving a place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

"Buzzin [sic] to be recalled back into the England squad after two years," Lingard tweeted, along with a picture of him celebrating while playing for the national team.

"It's been a long journey, very mentally challenging but full of hard work and belief. Thank you to everyone who believed in me, this is just the start."

Lingard had not featured for United in the Premier League this term before leaving in the mid-season transfer window, with his only outings in the campaign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in domestic cup competitions.

Yet a reunion with former Red Devils boss David Moyes at West Ham has allowed the attacking midfielder to thrive again.

In his six league starts since joining, Lingard has scored four goals - twice as many as any of his new team-mates - and has also provided an assist, while only Aaron Cresswell (11) has created more chances than his tally of seven.

Southgate has been suitably impressed enough to include Lingard – whose long-term future at club level still remains unclear - in his latest squad.

"We weren't sure how it would work out but we were able to give Jesse a great reference," the England boss told media at the official squad announcement.

"We were just pleased he was back playing football. It's one of those moves that has worked well for everybody.

"I can only reiterate that ideally you would've seen that over a longer period of time. He's got a great opportunity now."

Lingard is joined in the party by a familiar face in Luke Shaw, drafted back in by Southgate following the left-back's outstanding form for United.

Five full-backs were included in the selection, but Alexander-Arnold, a Champions League and Premier League winner in the past two years, was not among them, casting doubt over his participation in Euro 2020.

Explaining his decision, Southgate conceded Alexander-Arnold was "unfortunate" to miss out, though he singled out Matty Cash of Aston Villa and Luke Ayling of Leeds United as examples of the strength in depth England possess at right-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka was not even mentioned.

Wan-Bissaka's international future is up in the air, with reports the Manchester United defender may choose to represent DR Congo having been consistently overlooked by Southgate, but the England boss has no doubt over Alexander-Arnold's long-term importance to the Three Lions.

"There's some areas of the pitch where we've got incredible competition for places," Southgate said.

"Trent has been very unfortunate. The last few weeks he's definitely taken steps in the right direction. Reece and Trippier have had exceptional seasons. Kyle is in great form.

"Matty at Aston Villa, Luke at Leeds. It's a remarkable position of strength. What I said to Trent – I've made that same call to Kyle and Kieran in the past, their response was a good one.

"Trent is a super talent and I'm certain he'll play a big part with England in the future. We could be sat here [for the Euros] and he's with us."