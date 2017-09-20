With a quarter of an hour gone, the Australian received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cut it onto his left foot and slotted home a world class finish to put Hertha in front.

The sublime finish was Leckie's fourth goal in his first five league matches since joining the Berlin club from Ingolstadt.

Cote d'Ivoire veteran Saloman Kalou doubled the home team's lead nine minutes later, before Julian Brandt grabbed a late consolation for Leverkusen.

The win moved Hertha to eighth in the league.