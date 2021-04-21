Kerr keeps Chelsea on track to win the league April 22, 2021 00:36 1:04 min Matildas superstar Sam Kerr helped Chelsea to a 2-2 draw against second-placed Manchester City, keeping the Blues on track to win the WSL1 title. Highlights Football Sam Kerr Women's Football -Latest Videos 1:34 min LaLiga: Alaves v Villarreal 1:33 min LaLiga: Elche v Valladolid 1:23 min LaLiga: Levante v Sevilla 3:33 min Copa Libertadores: Union La Calera v LDU Quito 4:59 min Copa Libertadores: Universitario v Palmeiras 2:40 min Copa Libertadores: The Strongest v Boca Juniors 1:35 min LaLiga: Osasuna v Valencia 1:35 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Athletic Club 3:18 min Modric agrees Real Madrid extension 3:18 min Zidane revels in Benzema impact at Madrid