Independiente edges Flamengo on penalties to win Recopa March 1, 2023 04:18 5:46 min Needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, Flamengo peppered Independiente's goal with 26 shots, but could only muster one goal, before losing the tie on penalties in the Recopa Sudamericana.