Gregan hails Socceroos after World Cup qualification June 17, 2022 05:06 0:33 min Wallabies great George Gregan heaped praise on the Socceroos after digging deep to beat Peru for a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. News Football Socceroos -Latest Videos 0:33 min Gregan hails Socceroos for World Cup qualification 3:47 min Medvedev through to quarter-finals in Halle 2:12 min Beckham believes World Cup timing benefits England 1:30 min Inter chief claims Lukaku wants to come back 1:41 min Pogba with a point to prove as Juventus move looms 1:26 min Premier League confirms upcoming season fixtures 7:16 min Vinicius Jr's top 10 goals in LaLiga last season 6:27 min The best of Marcelo's 15 years at Real Madrid 1:38 min Kyrgios reflects on comeback win over Tsitsipas 3:35 min Kyrgios beats Tsitsipas in Halle