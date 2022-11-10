Gotze back after five-years in Germany squad November 10, 2022 12:57 0:51 min Mario Gotze has returned to the Germany squad for the World Cup, with Youssoufa Moukoko and Niclas Fullkrug also included. News Germany Football Mario Gotze FIFA World Cup -Latest Videos 1:28 min Ronaldo headlines Portugal squad, Sanches left out 1:48 min Lewandowski leads Poland's World Cup squad 0:53 min Southgate names England's World Cup squad 0:51 min Gotze back after five-years in Germany squad 3:09 min Traore stunner lifts Wolves past Leeds 0:40 min Guardiola hails 'magnificent' Grealish 3:39 min Celtic edges Motherwell to go seven points clear 0:44 min Simeone challenges Atletico to turn season around 4:05 min Conte blames a lack of energy for Spurs' Cup exit 6:58 min Kelleher saves laboured Reds with shootout heroics