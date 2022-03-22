A return to favour for Giroud this week came about after Real Madrid's Karim Benzema pulled out of the squad for friendlies against Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa due to injury.

Veteran striker Giroud has impressed with Milan this season, but the 35-year-old's efforts had not been enough to initially persuade coach Deschamps he should be part of the current group. This late call-up shows the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year may not be out of reach for Giroud.

With 11 goals, the former Chelsea and Arsenal frontman is the joint-leading scorer across all competitions for Serie A leader Milan.

His last appearance for France was as a substitute in the 3-3 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2020 last June, which was followed by defeat on penalties and a dispiriting last-16 exit for the pre-tournament favourites. Subsequent exclusion from Deschamps' squads mean there has been plenty to chew over.

"It was not easy, but I digested it and I think it was seen in my performance with AC Milan," Giroud said. "It is planned that we will discuss my situation with the coach during the get-together."

Giroud said the call from Deschamps on Sunday to confirm he would be called in "brought me a lot of joy". He sits just five goals behind Thierry Henry in France's all-time scoring charts after netting 46 times in 110 games, and the chance to add to each tally has arisen.

France host Ivory Coast in Marseille on Friday, before tackling South Africa in Lille next Tuesday.

"I feel ready to make my contribution to the France team in the role that the coach gives me," Giroud said. "One thing is for certain: my determination to bring something to Les Blues remains intact."

Deschamps spoke of the difficulty that can be associated with status as a footballer, particularly if that long-held status no longer applies.

Where Giroud was once a first-choice pick, that is not now the case.

As a player, Deschamps retired on a high at the age of 31, after captaining France to Euro 2000 glory, two years on from leading the team to the World Cup.

Giroud, a 2018 World Cup winner, is playing on later into life and wants to be clear that he expects no favours, nor barriers placed in his way, based on past achievements.

"It's not because I have a status that it should create privileges or restrictions," he said. "The important thing is to have players who are 200 per cent determined towards a goal."