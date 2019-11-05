Giggs says Wales have missed Ramsey experience November 6, 2019 00:31 0:35 min Wales manager Ryan Giggs is hoping Aaron Ramsey will play more minutes for Juventus before joining up with the national team this month. Interviews Wales Football Aaron Ramsey -Latest Videos 0:35 min Giggs says Wales have missed Ramsey experience 1:00 min Hero's welcome for World Cup-winning Springboks 0:45 min Siri can't recognise former Bayern manager Kovac 0:42 min Neymar back in training for PSG 1:30 min Ox puts Liverpool in charge of Group E 1:30 min Hakimi leads stunning comeback for Dortmund 1:30 min Chelsea claws back three-goal deficit in thriller 1:30 min Napoli squanders chance to clinch last 16 spot 1:30 min Demme and Sabitzer secure deserved win for Leipzig 1:30 min Valverde pressure mounts with Barcelona stalemate