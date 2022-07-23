Netherlands had won eight of its past nine games in the competition, a run that took it all the way to glory five years ago, but it was outclassed by France at New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Dutch keeper Daphne van Domselaar produced a number of fine saves to frustrate Les Bleues, the best of which saw her deny Wendie Renard from the final act in normal time.

But France found a breakthrough in the 102nd minute through an Eve Perisset penalty, awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check after Dominique Janssen clearly brought down Kadidiatou Diani.

Van Domselaar got fingertips to the spot-kick but could not keep it out and Netherlands, which eliminated France at the same stage in 2009, was unable to find a leveller.

Corinne Diacre's side, which finished with an expected goals (xG) value of 4.45 to Netherlands's 0.60, will now face Germany on Thursday (AEST) for a place in the final.

England and Sweden meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday (AEST), with the final set for 1 August (AEST) at Wembley.