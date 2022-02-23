France claims Tournoi de France with win over Netherlands February 23, 2022 02:09 4:00 min France proved too strong for Netherlands, defeating the Oranje 3-1 to take out the Tournoi de France for a second straight year. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights France Football Netherlands Tournoi de France -Latest Videos 4:00 min France downs Netherlands to win Tournoi de France 4:24 min McGree stars as Boro topples West Brom 1:25 min Key injuries mar Chelsea win over Lille 1:25 min Vlahovic strikes on UCL debut but Juve pegged back 0:54 min Messi enjoying developing Mbappe partnership 1:24 min McEnroe: Tennis 'way ahead of the curve' for women 1:26 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Levante 4:02 min Arnautovic brace sees Bologna past Spezia 2:55 min Djokovic reflects on winning return 4:09 min Osimhen strike salvages draw for Napoli