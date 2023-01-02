Pele, a three-time FIFA World Cup winner, had been moved to palliative care early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment.

His death was announced on Friday (AEDT). He was 82.

Tributes have flooded in for the footballing icon after he left a lasting legacy on Brazil and Santos, for whom he scored 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period.

His body left Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital – where he died – during the early hours of Monday Brazil time, ahead of the wake, with fans coming out in force to bid him farewell.

‼️⚽️🇧🇷 People on their knees, fireworks, flags, banners and a sea of tears.



This is how fans see off the legend of world football #Pele



The coffin with his body was brought to the stadium of the Santos club.



There Pele began his career. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/CLqTiefYUc — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) January 2, 2023

Santos' stadium, Vila Belmiro, will host the public wake, with Pele's coffin to be located at the centre of the pitch.

Fans and dignitaries will be able to pay their respects for 24 hours.

A procession will then take place on the streets of Santos before Pele is laid to rest in a private ceremony on the ninth floor of Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery poignantly overlooking Vila Belmiro roughly half a mile away.