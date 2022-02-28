FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian teams from club and international competitions, denying them entry to the 2022 World Cup and Women's Euro 2022.

The move comes after a raft of sanctions announced by FIFA attracted heavy criticism.

The governing body had confirmed Russia would have to play under a neutral banner of the RFU, similar to the way the International Olympic Committee had the country's athletes represent the Russian Olympic Committee after a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Russia's flag cannot be displayed, nor can its anthem be played, and all of its home matches must now take place at a neutral venue, behind closed doors.

"FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine," a governing body statement read. "Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

"FIFA calls again for the urgent restoration of peace and for constructive dialogue to commence immediately. FIFA remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Association of Football and members of the Ukrainian football community who have been requesting support to leave the country for as long as the current conflict persists."

"With regard to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, FIFA has taken good note of the positions expressed via social media by the Polish Football Association, the Football Association of the Czech Republic and the Swedish Football Association and has already engaged in dialogue with all of these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together."