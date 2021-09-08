FIFA president bemoans 'meaningless' internationals September 9, 2021 00:58 0:54 min FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes there are too many 'meaningless' internationals, believing a review will be in the best interest of the fans. News Football Gianni Infantino -Latest Videos 11:12 min Messi reflects on 'special' Copa triumph 0:37 min Griezmann admits he always wanted Atleti return 1:35 min Danilo confident 'justice will be served' 0:54 min Infantino bemoans 'meaningless' international 4:32 min Nice docked points after Marseille chaos 1:30 min Zverev powers past Harris to reach semi-finals 1:30 min Qualifier Raducanu makes history to reach quarters 1:12 min Camavinga ready to go after Real Madrid unveiling 2:04 min Rooney backs Ronaldo to lead United title charge 3:52 min Mourinho out to build a legacy at Roma