Evra makes surprise cameo for 11th-tier English club September 1, 2020 01:49 0:31 min Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra made a surprise return to the football pitch over the weekend as he turned out for 11th-tier side Brentham FC. News Football Patrice Evra -Latest Videos 0:42 min Messi absent as Koeman takes first Barca session 0:39 min First Clasico of the season to be held in October 0:42 min David Silva tests positive for COVID-19 2:31 min Braithwaite denies asking for Messi's 10 jersey 1:14 min Immobile signs new five-year Lazio contract 3:10 min Morris brace sinks LAFC 2:22 min Ligue 1 | Every goal in Matchday 2 1:39 min Ligue 1 Saves of the Week - Matchday 2 4:18 min Ligue 1 Goals of the Week - Matchday 2 3:11 min Ligue 1: Reims v Lille