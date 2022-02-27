Russia's invasion of its neighbour entered its fourth day on Sunday, with heavy fighting reported in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Chelsea's first public comment on the crisis came hours before it was due to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating," the statement read. "Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

A day earlier, Chelsea's Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich announced he was handing over "stewardship" of the club to the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation.

Abramovich's name was mentioned in the United Kingdom Houses of Parliament this week as politicians discussed possible sanctions against the Russian state and high-profile individuals in response to the Ukraine invasion.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," Abramovich said.

"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."