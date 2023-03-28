Cameroon humbled as Namibia shocks the world March 29, 2023 00:45 3:41 min Namibia has pulled off a incredible upset in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with a 2-1 win over Cameroon. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Namibia -Latest Videos 3:41 min Cameroon humbled as Namibia shocks the world 4:00 min Alcaraz outclasses Paul to progress in Miami 3:24 min Senegal beats Mozambique and qualifies for AFCON 3:02 min Paratici stands by decision to sack Conte 0:41 min Andreescu hoping to avoid bad news on ankle injury 3:02 min Son feels 'responsible' for Conte's Spurs exit 1:22 min Van Dijk hits back at strong Gullit criticism 2:28 min Henderson hoping Bellingham will pick Liverpool 3:43 min Arsenal sweating Partey fitness after injury blow 1:10 min Nadal casts doubt over Monte Carlo comeback