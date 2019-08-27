The EFL said on Saturday a takeover for Bury needed to take place by 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT), or its membership of the league would be withdrawn.

Analytics company C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to buy Bury earlier on Wednesday (AEST) after a period of due diligence.

A statement on the EFL website read: "Having fully considered all available options, including a number of late expressions of interest provided to the EFL, the EFL board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury's membership be withdrawn."

Fellow League One side Bolton, meanwhile, has been given until 12 September to "meet all outstanding requirements of the League's insolvency policy or its membership in the EFL will be withdrawn."

Bury released a statement of its own saying:

"We understand that this is a difficult and emotional time for all supporters given the recent news regarding a potential takeover.

"While the Club are working hard looking at other potential avenues with other interested parties, we would like to remind supporters that no one should gain access to inside the stadium (unless authorised).

"CCTV is installed at Gigg Lane, and anyone damaging Club property or trespassing into the stadium itself will be identified and appropriately dealt with by the Police, who will have access to current and previous CCTV footage.

"We would like to urge supporters to remain patient and respectful for Club property."