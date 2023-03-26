Brazil is yet to name a permanent successor to Tite, who left after a quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIF World Cup in Qatar, with the role likely to be filled at the end of the season.

Ancelotti remains contracted with Real Madrid until the completion of the 2023-2024 season, but the Italian has been heavily touted to take the reins of the South American giant, with players among those talking up the possibility.

Ednaldo Rodrigues admitted Ancelotti was the favourite among supporters and players, while acknowledging he was the confederation's main target.

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those that have played for him," Rodrigues said.

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions. He is really a top coach who he has several achievements, and we hope he can have even more.

"Ancelotti is not only the players' favourite, but it seems the fans' too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about.

"They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of the exemplary work he has done in his career.

"Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

However, despite the abundance of praise and appeal of hiring Ancelotti, Rodrigues made it clear no formal approach has taken place and called for patience in the hunt for a new boss.

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place. We also greatly respect the work that is done by any coach and his club to get there and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect for the president of the clubs in question," he added.

"Therefore, we have the patience to wait for the right moment so that we can hold these conversations.

"Nothing is really defined yet to say the name [of the next coach] for sure, but it's within this line, you understand? We need a coach who has the players' respect and admiration."