The Brazil boss will leave his position with the Selecao when his contract expires after the competition in Qatar at the end of this year.

It was reported last week that negotiations for Tite to take a job at Emirates Stadium were already under way, but the 60-year-old has categorically denied that is the case.

Tite branded the information in the media "a lie" and insisted his sole focus is on leading Brazil to a successful campaign in the Middle East.

"Regarding the information given, my feeling is one of sadness. I'm sad because the information given to the public is a lie. The information is a lie," Tite said.

"And the people I represent and who identify with me, rest assured, because I have morals, value my professional activity and know the responsibility of the Brazilian national team.

"Sorry, Arsenal. Sorry, Arteta. It didn't come from us. There's nothing, absolutely nothing.

"In a moment of widespread fake news, of information that isn't true, it saddens me. My word is that there is no one, neither me nor Gilmar [Veloz, his agent], who can talk about it."

Brazil takes on Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, and a win would guarantee it finishes top of the CONMEBOL standings.

However, Tite acknowledged his team will have to change their approach due to the "inhumane" conditions at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, which sits at over 3,600 metres above sea level.

"We always have an expectation, regardless of the adversities we're faced with," said Tite.

"The team won't be as attacking as in the past few games because it's not possible, it's inhumane, there aren't the conditions for it.

"There are other strategies [like] keeping possession. Of course, you can't continue with the same rhythm, the pace that we have played with in home games or in normal conditions."