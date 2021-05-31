Benzema ‘never stopped believing’ during exile May 31, 2021 03:43 1:10 min Benzema said his France exile was tough but is impressed with the standard of the current Le Bleus squad. News France Football Karim Benzema -Latest Videos 1:10 min Benzema ‘never stopped believing’ during exile 3:09 min Ligue 1 promotion play-off: Nantes v Toulouse 7:16 min Socceroos star fires Blackpool into Championship 3:09 min Nantes survives after tense Ligue 1 play-off 1:30 min Thiem stunned after incredible Andujar comeback 2:25 min Benzema laments departure of 'perfect' Zidane 2:27 min Osaka fined and faces expulsion over media row 1:31 min Osaka battles past Tig in straight sets 1:29 min Nix draw dents finals hopes, Wanderers beat Roar 1:30 min Chelsea claims tense Champions League final