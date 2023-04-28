Bale downplays Wrexham rumours April 28, 2023 22:21 0:34 min Social media went into overdrive after Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said they would try and convince Gareth Bale out of retirement. “What if?” Like the @marvel series! 🎨: @Mutant101 pic.twitter.com/4XjiP5BaMS — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 27, 2023 Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023 News Football Gareth Bale Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney -Latest Videos 5:04 min 2 Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Heidenheim 4:59 min 2. Bundesliga: Paderborn v Eintracht Braunschweig 6:21 min Championship: Blackpool v Millwall 6:21 min Blackpool relegated as Millwall hopes look up 8:54 min Bundesliga: Bochum v Borussia Dortmund 8:54 min Homesick Dortmund leaves door ajar for Bayern 1:39 min Alcaraz survives Madrid Open scare 0:34 min Bale downplays Wrexham rumours 0:47 min Tuchel demands Bayern shows champion class 4:33 min Cardiff inches clear of the relegation zone