Sam Kerr enjoyed a sensational season, leading Chelsea to the Women's Super League title and finishing the campaign as the top goalscorer, with 20 league goals and the Australian has been recognised by her peers with this latest accolade.

The 28 year-old was humbled by the award, saying: "It's a massive honour, I think, whenever you're voted by your peers," said Kerr, who was also voted into the team of the year along with three of her Chelsea teammates.

"I think that's the highest honour as a player, so it's an amazing feeling."

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah won the PFA men's player of the year award, while Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was crowned young player of the year for the second consecutive season.