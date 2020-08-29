After opening the scoring in the FC Community Shield with a superb strike, Aubameyang converted the clinching spot-kick as Arsenal beat Premier League champion Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Aubameyang is out of contract in 2021, but discussions over a new deal appear to be not far from completion.

The 31-year-old indicated he was happy to be at Arsenal after the club secured its second trophy of this August.

"We're going to see in these [coming] days. Today we take the trophy, that's it," Aubameyang said when asked about his contract situation.

"We are improving. There is still work to do but I'm really happy and it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player."

Gunners coach Mikel Arteta indicated a deal is almost across the line.

"We are close," Arteta said.

Looking at Aubameyang's performance in the 1-1 draw over 90 minutes, Arteta said: "Big games, big moments, big players.

"He's responded really well to that kind of pressure. He was magnificent in the FA Cup final and he was magnificent against today."

One player who may well be leaving Arsenal is Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who put in an accomplished display at left wing-back at the national stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the versatile player, but birthday boy Maitland-Niles insisted his full focus is on Arsenal as it stands.

"I'm an Arsenal player until I'm told otherwise," Maitland-Niles, 23, said.