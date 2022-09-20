Iago Aspas says a "stubborn" streak means he has not given up hope of winning over Luis Enrique before the World Cup.

The Celta Vigo striker was left out of Enrique's latest Spain squad, meaning he will play no part in the upcoming Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.

Those are La Roja's final games before their World Cup squad is announced, and those that have missed out might naturally fear the worst.

Since the start of last season, Aspas has scored 23 goals and had seven assists in 43 LaLiga games for Celta, with that goals return only beaten by Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (30).

Those goals have come at a rate of one every 157.96 minutes, and from an expected goals tally of 16.42, with his return suggesting he is exceeding normal performance levels with his finishing.

The 35-year-old former Liverpool player had been hoping such form would push him into contention for a place in the squad for Qatar 2022, but he now faces a battle to rival the likes of Borja Iglesias and Ferran Torres.

Aspas said that now was not the time to give up on his ambition.

"Hope is the last thing you lose, but it is true that I haven't gone [with the national team] for a while," he said. "I finished last season quite well and now I have continuity in the league.

"Of course it hurts not to go, I'm stubborn and I'm not going to give up until the end. If I get on the final list, all the better. They pay me to play for Celta, but I have that prize just around the corner and I'll do everything possible."

Aspas, who has six goals from 19 caps for Spain, is convinced it is a footballing issue rather than anything personal with Enrique.

"If not, he would have told me because the coach is up front," Aspas said.