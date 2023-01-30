During the 2022 edition of the global tournament staged in Qatar, Arnold presided over the Socceroos' best result at a World Cup, with two group stage wins and an eventual last-16 elimination - 2-1 - to eventual winner, Argentina.

Under Arnold's watch, the Socceroos became the first nation in FIFA World Cup qualifying history to win 11 consecutive matches in a single qualification campaign.

“What Graham and the entire squad achieved under the most challenging of circumstances during the last FIFA World Cup campaign was exceptional, and we are delighted that we have secured his services for a further four years,” Football Australia Chair Chris Nikou said. “Football Australia is ambitious, where we expect continued progress and results from our senior and youth national teams, and through our discussions with Graham over recent weeks, we know our thinking is aligned on the future direction of Australian football and the Subway Socceroos."

Football Australia CEO James Johnson said the appointment of Arnold reflects the governing body’s renewed focus on developing the best coaches and footballers to deliver the country sustained success at every level on the international stage.

“Under Graham's guidance, the Subway Socceroos created Australian football history with their performance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, uniting the nation like never before,” he said. “Graham has contributed to some of Australian football's most iconic moments but his exploits as the Subway Socceroos Head Coach have propelled him into a league of his own. Under Graham's tenure, the Subway Socceroos were able to deliver world class performances and nurture the next generation of players. He cares deeply about Australian football, and we are thrilled that he has committed to Football Australia to help us continue to bring our vision for the game to life.

“We now have a stable of homegrown head coaches leading our men’s national teams, overseeing a growing pool of exciting footballers, and we have high hopes for the future of Australian football on the global stage,” concluded Johnson.

Of those who have coached Australia for more than 25 A International games, Arnold holds the second-best record (52 games: W29-D10-L13) ahead of Pim Verbeek, Holger Osieck and Rale Rasic.

On signing on for a further four-year cycle, Arnold is looking forward to building upon the success of the Socceroos in Qatar and creating more history for Australian football.

“I love Australia and I love Australian football, and nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement, I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar,” he said. “The hunger to continue in the role has never been stronger and I know I have more to give to the Socceroos’ program and Australian football, where I want to deliver more smiles for our fans as we did in Qatar.

“I approach the next four years with a clean sheet, which is underpinned by a burning ambition to provide more opportunities to our leading emerging and established talent, whilst challenging for major titles starting with the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar next year,” Arnold said.