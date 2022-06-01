Arnold hails Socceroos spirit in win over Jordan June 2, 2022 00:13 0:35 min Australia coach Graham Arnold believes the Socceroos have found the intensity they've been lacking in the win over Jordan, in time for the crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against UAE. WATCH: Socceroos prepare for play-off with friendly win News Football Australia Socceroos Jordan Graham Arnold -Latest Videos 0:35 min Arnold hails Socceroos spirit in win over Jordan 1:30 min Socceroos prepare for play-off with friendly win 2:16 min Pogba's highs and lows at Manchester United 0:30 min Pogba, Lingard leave in Man United clear-out 0:20 min Bale says goodbye to Real Madrid 2:24 min Laporta hits back at LaLiga chief Tebas 0:29 min Zverev was 's******* my pants' in Alcaraz win 1:07 min Tottenham completes Perisic signing 24:45 min LaLiga to sue PSG over Mbappe extension 2:24 min LaLiga chief claims Barca can't afford Lewandowski