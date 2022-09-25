Allan spent two seasons with Everton after being brought to Goodison Park by Carlo Ancelotti and made 57 appearances for the club in all competitions.

But Allan had not played a single minute under Frank Lampard this term after falling down the pecking order following the arrivals of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Al Wahda confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old, who earned the most recent of his 10 Brazil caps in November 2020, on its official social media accounts on Monday (AEST).

WELCOME ALLAN 🤙🇧🇷

TO HOME OF CHAMPIONS ✨️#WHDFC pic.twitter.com/tLBmSFsBai — AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) September 25, 2022

The UAE Pro League side finished third last season and become the fifth club of Allan's senior career following spells with Vasco da Gama, Udinese, Napoli and Everton.