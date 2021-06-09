There were suggestions Brazil's stars would boycott this month's Copa America after the tournemant was moved to Brazil due to Argentina and Colombia's ongoing battle to contain COVID19.

The move was met with backlash from the players and coach Tite, who believed the tournament should not go ahead in Brazil with the country facing its own outbreak of the virus.

Speculation over Brazil's possible boycott ended with a shared statement from goalkeeper Alisson, who confirmed that while the players were upset with the decision, they will not turn down the call to represent the national team.

