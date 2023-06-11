Al Ahly claims 11th African title June 11, 2023 23:27 4:18 min Egypt defender Mohamed Abdelmonem's header lifted Al Ahly to a 1-1 (3-2) aggregate win over Wydad Casablanca, and an 11th African Champions League title. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights News Al Ahly Football Wydad Casablanca CAF Champions League -Latest Videos 4:18 min 10-man Hellas Verona hangs on to relegate Spezia 4:18 min Al Ahly claims 11th African title 1:31 min Djokovic claims record 23rd slam at French Open 3:09 min City's road to Champions League glory 15:29 min Guardiola hails 'greats' as Inzaghi keeps pride 1:30 min Pundits rate Pep as one of history great managers 1:30 min Pep turns air blue as treble emotion spills over 1:30 min Manchester City seals treble with UCL final win 0:47 min Nkunku sees why PSG might want Nagelsmann 3:46 min La Rochelle earns chance for Top 14 history