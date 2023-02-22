Advantage IDV in Recopa February 22, 2023 05:28 4:07 min Defending Copa Sudamericana champion Independiente del Valle defeated Copa Libertadores counter-part Flamengo 1-0 in the first leg of their Recopa Sudamericana tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores Recopa Sudamericana Independiente Del Valle -Latest Videos 4:07 min Advantage IDV in Recopa 3:46 min Cerro Porteno jags late winner in Copa Lib 4:58 min Nacional takes the advantage in Copa Lib tie 1:20 min Torres fit again and eyeing long-term Barca future 3:34 min Swiatek sweeps past Fernandez in Dubai 0:17 min Illness rules De Bruyne out of Leipzig clash 0:41 min Gracia appointed to save Leeds from relegation 1:13 min Lukaku hopes to keep Inter place against Porto 1:59 min McGree stars again as Boro closes gap 7:24 min Murray saves three match points to beat Sonego