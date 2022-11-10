Ziyech returns for Morocco's World Cup campaign

Vahid Halilhodzic opted to leave Chelsea playmaker Ziyech out of the squad for last the AFCON at the beginning of this year, explaining "Ziyech's behaviour does not fit the selection."

Ziyech responded by retiring from international football in February, but Halilhodzic's dismissal in August opened the door for a possible return.

New boss Walid Regragui reintroduced Ziyech into the squad for two friendlies in September, and despite his lack of minutes for Chelsea this season, the attacker features in Morocco's squad heading to Qatar.

Noussair Mazraoui, who played alongside Ziyech at Ajax, is another player Regragui opted to bring back into the fold after being exiled by Halilhodzic, and the Bayern Munich defender makes the World Cup squad.

Centre-back Nayef Aguerd is in despite missing three months with an ankle injury for West Ham in pre-season while Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri is also named, Regragui undeterred by the striker failing to find the net in LaLiga this term.

Other notable names include Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, former Wolves defender Romain Saiss and Marseille's Amine Harit.

Morocco squad: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca); Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Stade Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas); Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria); Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad), Amine Harit (Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).