Xavi says he's recovered from coronavirus

Xavi has recovered from coronavirus and is back at work with Al Sadd, the former Barcelona star announced.

The 40 year-old confirmed on the weekend that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was spending time away from his Qatari club.

It meant he missed out on coaching the team in its Stars League clash with Al Khor, but Xavi is well again, he declared on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Moltíssimes gràcies per tots els missatges i les mostres d'afecte que he rebut durant aquests dies. Vull compartir amb vosaltres que estic recuperat i de tornada a casa amb la meva família i l'equip @alsaddsc 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽ ____ Muchísimas gracias por todos los mensajes y las muestras de cariño que he recibido durante estos días. Quiero compartir con vosotros que estoy recuperado y de vuelta en casa junto a mi familia y el equipo @alsaddsc 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽ ____ Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I’ve received during these days. I want to share with you that I’m recovered and back home with my family and the @alsaddsc team 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽

The former Spain midfielder, who has been frequently linked with a Camp Nou return as a potential successor to struggling Barcelona manager Quique Setien, posted pictures of himself both back at work and at home with his children.

In the post, Xavi thanked followers for their "caring messages" since announcing he had coronavirus, adding: "I want to share with you that I'm recovered and back home with my family and the @alsaddsc team".

In a separate Instagram post, Al Sadd also showed Xavi on club duty, wearing a face mask as he welcomed new signing Rodrigo Tabata to the club.

