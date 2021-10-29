Wrexham's Hollywood owners dream of Premier League

Reynolds and McElhenney took over the fifth-tier English outfit in February and the United States-based actors have paid their first visit to Wrexham this week since purchasing the team due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney watched 10-man Wrexham battle from 2-0 down before losing 3-2 at Maidenhead United on Wednesday.

Fronting the media on Thursday, the pair are determined to lead Wrexham to the top flight of English football.

"We've been surprised how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this. It's something incredibly contagious," Reynolds said.

"It's been tough as it's been a year plus [since making their bid to buy Wrexham in September 2020] watching from afar and following on social media.

"I don't profess to be a football expert, but I see the beauty of the fan and I see it through others.

"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League. We want to get back in the Football League and continue our way upwards."

Led by Phil Parkinson, Wrexham are 11th in the standings – 13 points behind leaders Grimsby Town after four wins from 11 fixtures.

McElhenney added: "Why not dream big?"

"Promotion and relegation, they are big stakes. That was the key to it all. It's not something we're used to back home.

"The club has been in this league for 13 years and some things are going to have to change.

"Some great people have kept the club alive in this time, but we are going to make some adjustments to meet the changes needed."