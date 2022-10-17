World Cup host Qatar awarded 2023 Asian Cup

Next year's tournament was due to be held in China but, owing to the Chinese government's strict Zero-COVID policy, it was confirmed earlier in 2022 that the competition would be held elsewhere.

Qatar, which is gearing up to host the World Cup in November and December, has now been selected to hold the tournament, which will take place between 16 June and 16 July, 2023 and involve 24 teams.

It will mean the reigning Asian Cup champion has the chance to defend its title on home soil, with Qatar triumphing in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

There has been controversy surrounding Qatar's hosting of this year's World Cup, with particular criticism of the nation's human rights record.

The World Cup kicks-off when Qatar face Ecuador on November 20 in Doha.