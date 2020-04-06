Wilshere clatters wife with brutal two-foot tackle

Wilshere has not featured for the Hammers since October, and it's clear the 28 year-old is clearly raring to get back onto the pitch.

While in isolation, the 28 year-old enjoyed a run-out in the backyard with his wife Andriani, and after turning over possession, the midfielder's competitive edge suddenly took hold.

The England international dispossessed his unsuspecting wife with a reckless two-footed challenge, which left his former Arsenal team-mate Santi Cazorla in stitches.

Thankfully Andriani sprung back to her feet unharmed, ready to play-on.