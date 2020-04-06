Coronavirus latest
Football

Wilshere clatters wife with brutal two-foot tackle

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere confused his wife Andriani for Premier League opposition in a 'friendly' kick-around while in isolation.

Instagram

Wilshere has not featured for the Hammers since October, and it's clear the 28 year-old is clearly raring to get back onto the pitch. 

While in isolation, the 28 year-old enjoyed a run-out in the backyard with his wife Andriani, and after turning over possession, the midfielder's competitive edge suddenly took hold.

The England international dispossessed his unsuspecting wife with a reckless two-footed challenge, which left his former Arsenal team-mate Santi Cazorla in stitches. 

Thankfully Andriani sprung back to her feet unharmed, ready to play-on.

News West Ham United Football Premier League
Previous Harit fined €100,000 for visiting shisha bar
Read
Harit fined €100,000 for visiting shisha bar
Next

Latest Stories