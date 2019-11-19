Wijnaldum nets hat-trick in Netherlands win

The goalless draw in Belfast three days earlier allowed Germany to leapfrog Netherlands into top spot in Euro 2020 qualifying group C, and while the win over Estonia did not return Ronald Koeman's side to the summit it did help restore some pride.

Wijnaldum notched either side of an effort from Nathan Ake and completed his treble with a superb solo effort, before Myron Boadu scored his first senior international goal to complete the rout.

With Estonia certain to finish bottom of the group and the host already sure of its place at Euro 2020 this was never going to be a classic, but Koeman made seven changes to his side and still enjoyed a performance full of creative endeavour.