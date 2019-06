Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

AFCON

MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Tuesday 25 June

2019 AFCON: Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa, 2:30am, beIN 1

AFCON: Tunisia vs Angola, 5:00am, beIN 1

AFCON: Mali vs Mauritania, 8:00am, beIN 1

Copa America: Chile vs Uruguay, 11:00am, beIN 1

Copa America: Ecuador vs Japan, 11:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wednesday 26 June‚Äč

2019 AFCON: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau, 5:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Ghana vs Benin, 8:00am, beIN 1

Thursday 27 June

2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs Guinea, 2:30am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Uganda vs Zimbabwe, 5:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Egypt vs DR Congo, 8:00am, beIN 1

MLS: DC United vs Orlando, 12pm, beIN 1

MLS: Toronto vs Atlanta, 12pm, beIN 2

Friday 28 June

2019 AFCON: Madagascar vs Burundi, 2:30am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Senegal vs Algeria, 5:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Kenya vs Tanzania, 8:00am, beIN 1

2019 Copa America: Brazil vs Paraguay, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 29 June

2019 AFCON: Morocco vs Cote d'Ivore, 5:00am, beIN 2

2019 Copa America: Venezuela vs Argentina, 7:00am, beIN 1

2019 Copa America: Colombia vs Chile, 11:00am, beIN 1

MLS: NY Red Bulls vs Chicago, 12:08pm, beIN 2

MLS: Colorado vs LAFC, 2:11pm, beIN 2

Sunday 30 June

2019 AFCON: Mauritania vs Angola, 2:30am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Cameroon vs Ghana, 5:00am, beIN 2

2019 Copa America: Uruguay vs Peru, 7:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Benin vs Guinea-Bissau, 8:00am, beIN 2

MLS: DC United vs Toronto, 12:08pm, beIN 3

MLS: San Jose vs LA Galaxy, 2:08pm, beIN 1

Monday 1 July

2019 AFCON: Burundi vs Guinea, 4:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Madagascar vs Nigeria, 4:00am, beIN 2

2019 AFCON: Uganda vs Egypt, 7:00am, beIN 1

MLS: Portland vs Dallas, 3:08pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 2 JuLy