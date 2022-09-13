Wales confirms long-term Page deal

Page took over as Wales boss on a caretaker basis in November 2020 following Ryan Giggs' arrest on assault charges and led the side to World Cup qualification for the first time in 64 years.

The 48-year-old also helped Wales reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 and secure Nations League A qualification for the first time.

Giggs resigned in June, with Page taking over permanently, and the FAW have moved to secure him to a long-term deal with a view to their qualifying campaigns for Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

"There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years," Page said.

"This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future."

Wales are grouped with England, United States and Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.