Vitesse signs Honda on short-term deal

Honda had been without a club since leaving Melbourne Victory, the 33-year-old pleading with Manchester United and former club AC Milan to sign him in September.

However, he has now returned to the Eredivisie - pending the confirmation of a work permit - where he previously spent a season with VVV-Venlo.

Vitesse announced the news on their official website and Honda said: "It has been a while since I played soccer in the Netherlands.

"Hopefully the football fans in the Netherlands still remember me. Anyway, I will do everything to impress. I want to be important for the team and look forward to playing in the stadium and for the fans."

Honda has previously worked with Vitesse boss Leonid Slutsky at CSKA Moscow.