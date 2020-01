Van Bronckhorst ends City rumours with China move

The former Netherlands captain heads to the Chinese Super League after ending an informal association with the City Football Group (CFG) that enabled him to spend time at City's training ground.

Van Bronckhorst's presence in Manchester gave rise to suggestions he was being lined up as a replacement for Guardiola amid rumours the Spaniard could leave Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

CFG executives were said to have been impressed with the ex-Feyenoord boss and reportedly tried to lure him to Major League Soccer side New York City before his move to Guangzhou.

"After coming here, I see everyone is motivated and everyone wants to contribute to the development of the club," Van Bronckhorst told his new club's website.

"Not only the daily work, but also the facilities of the club are improving. Coming here is a new challenge. I also hope to contribute my strength and work for the development of the club."

Van Bronckhorst, 44, replaces Dragan Stojkovic, who left Guangzhou this week after more than four years in charge.

The club finished the 2019 CSL season in 12th place.