USA, Thailand break Women's World Cup records

USA created a piece of history in Friday's (local time) group-stage finale against Sweden as it set a new benchmark for the most goals scored in the group stage of a World Cup, men's or women's tournament, at 18.

United States scored 13 against Thailand - recording the biggest win in either men's or women's World Cup history - added three against Chile and reached the milestone in the 50th minute against Sweden in Le Havre.

Hungary (1954) and Norway (1995) previously jointly held the record at 17.

USA will take on Spain in the last 16 ahead of a potential quarter-final against host France, but its goalscoring exploits meant Thailand also set an unfortunate record on its second appearance at the Women's World Cup.

The AFC nation's hammering at the hands of USA contributed to it conceding 20 goals at the finals, more than any team in the tournament's history.