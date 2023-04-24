USA, Mexico prepare bid to host Women's World Cup

Brazil and South Africa have also submitted expressions of interest alongside another joint bid from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, with the hosts set to be appointed next May.

USA hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003 – winning the former edition – while Germany are the only other potential host to have previously staged the competition, doing so in 2011.

The US and Mexico – alongside Canada – are already set to host the next edition of the men's World Cup in 2026.

Federations hoping to host the tournament now have until May 19 to confirm their involvement in the bidding process.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said: "We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations, thus confirming the consistent popularity of women's football across the world.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup."

The 2023 edition of the tournament – taking place in Australia and New Zealand – will kick off on July 20, with the Matildas facing the Republic of Ireland and their co-hosts taking on Norway on the opening day.