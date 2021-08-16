USA legend Carli Lloyd to retire at end of 2021

The 39-year-old has earned 312 caps for the United States and represented 11 clubs across a 22-year playing career, 12 of those as a professional.

Lloyd is one of four players to have played more than 300 times at international level and is in line to play her last match for USA in their September and October friendlies.

She will also see out the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League season with NJ/NY Gotham FC before ending her career.

The New Jersey native hinted at her retirement following USA's defeat to Canada in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals earlier this month and confirmed her decision on Tuesday (AEST).

"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," she said in a statement.

"Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."

Lloyd played under five different coaches for the USA across three different decades and lifted the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, having finished as a runner-up in the 2011 edition.

Through her 312 caps, which also includes appearances at four Olympic Games, the USWNT have a record of 257 wins, 17 draws and 38 defeats for a win percentage of 88 per cent.

"I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime," Lloyd said. "I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years.

"I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation."

Lloyd is one of two Americans to win the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award on multiple occasions, doing so in 2015 and 2016. Mia Hamm was the other player to do so in 2001 and 2002.