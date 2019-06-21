USA agrees to mediation in pay lawsuit

A total of 28 players, including stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, filed a lawsuit in federal court in March seeking equal pay, accusing the governing body of "institutionalised gender discrimination".

The federation subsequently responded to the suit, claiming the men's and women's national teams are two separate entities with "different competitions, venues and countries at different times; have different coaches, staff and leadership; have separate collective bargaining agreements; and have separate budgets that take into account the different revenue that the teams generate".

However, an agreement has now been reached to avoid the case going to court, with mediation set to take place once the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is completed.

"While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs' counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women's World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team's focus on the tournament and success on the field," a federation spokesman said.

"We look forward to everyone returning their focus to the efforts on the field as we aim to win another title."

USA's defence of its FIFA Women's World Cup crown is off to a strong start.

It hammered Thailand 13-0, setting a FIFA World Cup record, before claiming wins over Chile and Sweden in Group F to set up a last-16 tie against Spain.